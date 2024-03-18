Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $381.21 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286,995 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $381,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSM traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,751,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a market cap of $710.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.