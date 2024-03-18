Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $94.44 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $94,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

