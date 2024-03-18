Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

ADM stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,039,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,624. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.