Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 1,056 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.22.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

