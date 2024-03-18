Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 1,560 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,909 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.90. 18,211,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

