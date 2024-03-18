Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 2,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

