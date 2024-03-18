Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 48,590 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

