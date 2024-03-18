Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. 3,045,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

