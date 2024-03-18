Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT):

3/4/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/1/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 242,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,303. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

