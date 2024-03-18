Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.63. 347,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,595. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.