Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 680,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 463,928 shares.The stock last traded at $35.20 and had previously closed at $35.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

