Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.14. 80,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,931. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

