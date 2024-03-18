Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 515,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,517. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

