Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.84. 1,495,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,989. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

