Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down to $142.64

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.64, but opened at $118.54. Science Applications International shares last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 320,333 shares traded.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

