Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.40

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 3330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Scor Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Scor had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

