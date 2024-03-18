Secret Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00037076 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00189362 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

