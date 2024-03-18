Secret Price Tops $0.0019 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Secret has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $4.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00195061 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $314.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

