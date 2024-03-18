SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $68.74. 412,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,809. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

