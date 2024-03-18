SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wedbush

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.06.

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

