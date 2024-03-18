ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $750.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $743.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $421.50 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

