ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $820.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

NOW stock traded up $11.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $755.80. 931,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.81 and a 200-day moving average of $671.05. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $425.85 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

