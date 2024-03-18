Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Decreased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 3.6% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.