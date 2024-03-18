Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 2.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 186.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

