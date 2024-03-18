Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $84.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.82.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.6 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.