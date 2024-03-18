Short Interest in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Decreases By 6.0%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $60,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.47. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

