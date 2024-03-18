Short Interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Declines By 12.2%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

