Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Rises By 8.2%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

APOG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. 11,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

