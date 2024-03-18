Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 11.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
APRE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85.
Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics
In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
