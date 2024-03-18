Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 11.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

APRE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

About Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

