Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Grows By 23.8%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $175.75 and a 1-year high of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,809 shares of company stock worth $10,267,004 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

