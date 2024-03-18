Short Interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Increases By 7.5%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,683,000 after buying an additional 243,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Arvinas stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,815. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

