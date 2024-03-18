Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 14.3%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

BPMUF remained flat at $40.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

