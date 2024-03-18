Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Increases By 14.1%

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

BHFAM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a $0.2891 dividend. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.