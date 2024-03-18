Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Increases By 14.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

BHFAM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a $0.2891 dividend. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

