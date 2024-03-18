Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Drops By 7.2%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
CLBEY stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94.
About Calbee
