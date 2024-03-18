Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Drops By 7.2%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

CLBEY stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

