Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rises By 17.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 364,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 3.8 %

CMBM opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $18.14.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 110,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Further Reading

