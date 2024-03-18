Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 10.6%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Canfor Price Performance
CFPZF remained flat at $12.44 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.
About Canfor
