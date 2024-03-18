Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 10.6%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Canfor Price Performance

CFPZF remained flat at $12.44 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

