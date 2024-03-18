Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 8.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.