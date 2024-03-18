Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 8.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.