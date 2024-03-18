Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Declines By 6.6%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

CMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 261,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.