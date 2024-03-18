Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Expands By 13.4%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 14th total of 171,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore Trading Down 10.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 39,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

