Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Increases By 5.3%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,055,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 4,799,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,581. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

