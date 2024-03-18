Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rises By 14.8%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 14th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 157.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $430,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,143.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,401. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

