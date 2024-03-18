Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 6.2%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,622. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

