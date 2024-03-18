Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 6.2%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,622. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.