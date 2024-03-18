Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 6.2%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,622. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

