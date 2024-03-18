Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Rises By 5.3%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,059,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,955,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

