Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Expands By 25.0%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

