Short Interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Declines By 14.8%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 14th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GitLab Stock Up 2.0 %

GitLab stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,370. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GitLab

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,263 shares of company stock worth $34,504,945. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

