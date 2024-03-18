Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Declines By 15.2%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

BITS stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $7.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -1,425.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.60% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

