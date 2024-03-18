Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Declines By 15.2%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
BITS stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $7.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -1,425.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
