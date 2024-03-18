Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Decreases By 11.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 765,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of GTE traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

