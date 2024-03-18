Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Increases By 9.2%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
GREE Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GREE
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.