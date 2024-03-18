Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expands By 24.6%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 14th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. 5,286,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after acquiring an additional 743,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

