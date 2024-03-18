Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Drops By 11.1%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
